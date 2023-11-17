Hartford, VT- Police in Hartford are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, and while no arrests have been made, they say there is no threat to public safety.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning at a Maple Street apartment. According to a police press release, a 21-year-old man was shot following a confrontation that happened inside the apartment, and the victim then went to the side of the road where he was found by responding officers and brought to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Police say they’ve collected multiple pieces of evidence, including a 9mm handgun that they believe to be the weapon involved in the assault.

The Hartford Police Department is asking anyone who may have security camera footage of the area, or any information related to the incident, to contact Investigator Eric Clifford at 802-295-9425, or eclifford@hartford-vt.org