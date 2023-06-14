Harvard Morgue Manager Cedric Lodge, 55, was indicted in connection with stealing and selling body parts, according to a federal indictment.

Lodge is accused of stealing dissected portions of cadavers such as brains, skin, heads, and bones that had been donated to the school and bringing them to his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

According to court documents, Lodge and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the body parts using social media.

Buyers identified in the indictment include Joshua Taylor and Katrina MacLean. MacLean is the owner of Kat’s Creepy Creations located in Peabody Massachusetts.

“At times, Cedric Lodge used his access to the morgue to allow Katrina MacLean, Joshua Taylor and others to enter the morgue and choose what remains to purchase,” the indictment states.

The buyer payments were processed through PayPal, and the indictment states memos for the payments consisted of “head number 7” and “braiiiiiins.”

MacLean sold the stolen remains to buyers in multiple states and the indictment says she sold two dissected faces along with human skin to Jeremy Pauley of Bloomsburg and Enola, Pennsylvania. Pauley was hired by MacLean to tan the skin and create leather in July 2021.

The Lodges and MacLean are expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.