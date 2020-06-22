Health officials investigate new clusters and Governor Scott reminds Vermonters to be cautious

MONTPELIER, VT- Vermont governor Phil Scott warns the virus is still here even though it is warmer, and things have opened. This comes as the Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine announces two new clusters in the state.

According to Dr Levine, numbers tied to the Winooski and Burlington outbreak went up slightly over the weekend to 110 cases. On Monday, Dr. Levine said they are currently investigating flare-ups in Windham and Rutland counties. Pop up testing sites are being set up in those two counties after reports of small clusters at a worksite and residential area.

“We expect we will see outbreaks so our new normal is to quickly respond to new cases or small clusters and prevent them from ever turning into widespread community transmission of virus,” said Levine.

Despite outbreaks, Dr. Levine said as of Monday, there are no current hospitalizations and the death rate remains at 56. While the northeast is looking better, Levine said that is not the case for other parts of the country and he wants to remind Vermonters to be vigilant. The median age of positive cases in the state is 18-44. Levine explained many of the outbreaks around the country are because of people not following health guidelines.

“Our lives are getting better every day as we restart Vermont, though I know many are still suffering economically and spiritually, said the Health Commissioner.” But we can’t lose sight of the fact that the virus hasn’t gone anywhere.”

Governor Scott said Vermont has come a long way since march by improving things like testing, PPE, and knowledge of the virus. As numbers are going up in other states, Scott said Vermonters will need to unite and continue fighting.

“As we’ve done in so many other ways lets set the example in Vermont continue to get through this by coming together and not pulling apart and save our energy to fight against our common enemy,” said Scott.