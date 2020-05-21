2 Plattsburgh summer events cancelled; including Clinton County Fair

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The coronavirus has just affected two summertime celebrations in our region, including the Clinton County Fair.

The fair, now cancelled, would have taken place from July 28 – August 2.

“Having been closely monitoring CDC recommendations, New York State’s PAUSE executive order and the recommendations of state and local health authorities, we feel that it would be socially irresponsible to move forward at this time with such a large public event that attracts crowds from many different places,” Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said.

For these same reasons, the Plattsburgh Bluegrass Festival has been moved to next year. It was scheduled for mid-August at the fairgrounds.