40 UAlbany students test positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of University at Albany students have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the fall semester, 40 students have tested positive for COVID-19, and 31 of the cases were reported to the Albany County Department of Health in the past 24 hours. Clusters were identified within athletics and off-campus student housing in the Pine Hills neighborhood but are not isolated to these students, the school said.

UAlbany said it is working to isolate and quarantine impacted students, but they urge all students to follow state and University health guidelines, including wearing a mask in public, maintaining social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding large gatherings. School officials said the actions of the next few days will determine the rest of the semester for students.

The school said any students who do not follow the guidelines face consequences up to and including suspension or dismissal from the school.

Any students who wish to be tested for COVID-19 should contact Student Health Services at 518-442-5454 to schedule a COVID-19 test on campus. Concerned employees can make an appointment at the NYS test site on campus by calling 888-364-3065.