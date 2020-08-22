42 positive cases tied to Essex County, New York outbreak

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. – The outbreak at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown, includes 13 new COVID-19 cases that were reported Friday, 42 positives in total.

The Health Department tells us 26 residents are affected, and 16 employees. Widespread employee testing was conducted Thursday and Friday.

Three deaths have been connected with the cluster; one involving a resident Tuesday and two reported Thursday that include someone who was hospitalized, and another resident recently discharged.

“We’ve assessed areas of risk and identified mitigation action steps we continue to work hand in hand with Essex Center. We want to ensure all employees feel valued, they are truly the heroes here,” Linda Beers said, Essex County Public Health Director.

State law requires the employees to be tested weekly. Beers says residents are usually only tested if they’ve been exposed, or they have symptoms. But since the outbreak was discovered, every resident has been tested.