8 more residents test positive at Birchwood Terrace, 59 cases in total

BURLINGTON, Vt. – A total of 59 cases of COVID-19 are now connected to Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare in Burlington’s north end.

On Wednesday, the facility confirmed eight additional residents have tested positive; 37 residents in total have the virus. 22 staff members are considered positive as well.

Birchwood reported it re-tested all residents in the facility on Tuesday, even those who did not have symptoms.

All residents are still being closely monitored and screened, no visitors are allowed except at end of life, staff are being screened and receiving temperature checks twice per day,” Alecia DeMario wrote, in a statement provided to LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44.

The University of Vermont Medical Center is providing staff to the nursing facility, since many employees are out sick.

Birchwood Terrace is one of several nursing homes or senior living communities with known cases of COVID-19 across the state.