A dozen new COVID-19 patients in our region on Father’s Day

Vermont reported a dozen new coronavirus patients on Father’s Day. Seven of them are in Chittenden County, with four in Windham County and one in Caledonia County. Just under 80% of the Green Mountain State’s 1,159 patients have recovered, while 56 Vermonters have died.

Our New Hampshire coverage area — Grafton County and Sullivan County — had no new cases. There were also no new deaths anywhere in the Granite State reported Sunday; 339 people in New Hampshire have died. However, more than 75% of the state’s 5,544 patients are now feeling better.

There’s been no new information available since Friday anywhere in our New York coverage area — Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County. However, in the Clinton County Health Department’s case, that was expected. Officials there had said previously that their next available case update would be on Monday.