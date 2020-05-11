After busy week lifting restrictions, Scott to update state’s virus response

Gov. Phil Scott and state officials are scheduled to brief reporters and the public on their response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Administration officials will also answer questions from reporters.

Last week, Scott took several additional steps toward re-opening the state, as well announcing that several new “pop-up” testing sites would be opened in an effort to reach the goal of testing 7,5000 people per week for the virus. (See chart below)

On Friday, Scott said regulated daycare centers and summer day camps in Vermont can reopen beginning June 1 under strict health and safety guidelines. He also promised $6 million in ‘restart’ grants to help the programs rehire and train staff in safety protocols and make preparations to reopen.

On Wednesday, the governor relaxed his Macrh 6 “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to allow Vermonters to leave their homes for small social gatherings of 10 or fewer people, as well as for outdoor exercise and recreation that require minimal physical contact. After six weeks of relative isolation, friends, family and neighbors will be able to connect with others from “trusted households” that are following social distancing and other health and safety recommendations.

And last Monday, Scott lifted the suspension of some health care services. Under the directive, health care providers could again see some patients, conduct diagnostic imaging and perform elective surgeries and procedures that do not require hospitalization. Providers must follow social distancing and federal guidelines to prevent and control infection.

As of Sunday, Vermont officials say 53 people have died and 926 people have tested positive for the virus. Neaarly 21,000 Vermonters have been tested, according to the latest figures.