Barre Hannaford closes for cleaning after possible coronavirus infection

The Hannaford supermarket in Barre is expected to open at its normal time Sunday morning. It’s closed Saturday night to allow for deep cleaning due to a possible coronavirus case in an employee.

Ericka Dodge, a spokesperson for Hannaford, has confirmed the closure in a written statement:

“In an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed the Barre Hannaford for a deep and thorough cleaning because we have learned that an associate may have tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus. This deep cleaning is in addition to our ongoing, rigorous sanitary practices. For privacy reasons, we cannot provide information about the associate. We plan to reopen at our normal time tomorrow morning and apologize for any inconvenience.”

Local 22 & Local 44 News has reached out to the Vermont Department of Health for further clarification, but the department has not replied as of early Saturday evening.