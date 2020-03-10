BTV expecting air travel to drop in April due to coronavirus

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread around the country, Burlington International Airport expects to see a decline in the number of travelers in April, along with an increase in canceled flights.

United Airlines, which runs several routes out of Burlington, has a growing list of suspended routes. Right now, none of them affect BTV, Aviation Director Gene Richards said.

“Areas that are most affected, in those areas the airlines have taken precaution and cut back to those locations,” Richards said. “If the virus continues to spread, I think you’ll see steps from the airlines in effect to what’s happening around us.”

Richards said he’s heard from multiple businesses that are planning to cut back travel. While prices are dropping at larger airports like Boston, Richards said demand has kepot the costs of traveling from Burlington relatively stable.

The has installed over a dozen additional hand-sanitizer dispensers and officials are urging anyone feeling ill or who has a compromised immune system to consider staying at home.