Burlington officials announce latest virus-containment strategies

BURLINGTON, VT- The City of Burlington has established a COVID- 19 analytics team that will help city officials track state and federal legislation related to the coronavirus outbreak, as well as to plan additional relief strategies.

Brian Lowe, the city’s chief innovation officer will lead the group, which researched the 1918 flu pandemic and its effect on Burlington.

“It became clear through that work and through some additional academic papers that local actions matter a great deal in a pandemic,” Lowe said.

Lowe said businesses can take numerous steps to further reduce the risk of transmission.

“That includes things like paid sick leave policies, so people don’t have to come into work when they are sick,” he said. “It includes hand washing and hygiene protocols. But it means that employers should be building into the workday the time to take a break and wash your hands.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger Mayor Weinberger said the city has purchased 100 forehead thermometers for essential businesses in Burlington.

“We are using them to secure city sites. The EOC has one, you can’t get into the EOC without getting your temperature taken. Same thing with Burlington Police Department. But we have more than we need for city operations alone,” said Weinberger.