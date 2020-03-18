Burlington Catholic diocese suspends public mass, plans to live-stream services

The Burlington Roman Catholic Diocese is making plans to live-stream Mass beginning this Sunday, after Bishop Christopher Coyne suspended all public celebrations.

This includes all sacraments and devotions.

“I have taken this course of action following the advice of local public officials and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines to limit gatherings to 10 people. While this is a difficult time for the faithful, we must all do our part to ensure the health and well-being of the larger community by helping prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Bishop Coyne wrote in a release.

Private mass celebrations will still be held; baptisms, funerals and weddings may take place but are limited to immediate family members.

LISTING OF CATHOLIC CLOSINGS AND OPENINGS Parish offices – open

Diocesan offices – open with limited staffing

Parish food pantries – open (take away only)

Parish soup kitchens – open (take away only)

Vermont Catholic Charities – open

Parish Churches – open daily (please consult local church for scheduled hours)

Catholic schools – closed (remote and online learning)

Parish religious education schools – closed (some remote and online learning)

Perpetual Adoration Chapels – closed

The diocese will have more information about possible televised Mass here.