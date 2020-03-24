Clinton County reports eight COVID-19 cases, including one Dannemora inmate

Clinton County health officials say eight people have now tested postive for the novel coronavirus, including one inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility.

In a press release, the department says county residents are in quarantine without symptoms and another 13 are isolated after testing positive or developing symptoms. “Many more individuals are also self-quarantining or self-isolating based upon general recommendations for anyone who suspects they may have been exposed or are having symptoms, even if they have not been tested,” the release said.

The department said 72 tests have come back negative.

A fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Essex County, New York, bringing the total number of cases in the North Country to 12. Essex County official say the person, who is self-isolated at home, was tested at the University of Vermont Health Network – Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

Linda Beers, director of Public Health for Essex County, said the low number of confirmed cases in the county is likely because of reduced access to tests. “We know that we are now facing community spread, so the potential for exposure is a reality for everyone, regardless of travel or other risk factors,” she said.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in New York has surged to more than 20,000, with more than half the cases in New York City, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

New Yorkers on Monday experienced their first full day of severe restrictions intended to curb the spread of the virus. All of the state’s “nonessential” businesses were closed under an order that also banned nonessential gatherings of individuals.