Clinton County’s third coronavirus case; woman isolated at home

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – The Clinton County Health Department reported its third case of COVID-19 Friday night.

The woman, in her 30’s, had direct contact with the county’s second confirmed case. According to the Health Department, she has been quarantined at home since, and she is now isolated at home.

The Health Department is looking at contact tracing now. If you are believed to have close contact with this person, the Health Department will contact you.

“We anticipate that the number of cases in our region will continue to rise,” stated John Kanoza, Director of Public Health for Clinton County. “Our hospital, emergency services personnel and health care professionals are prepared to handle this crisis, however, we must all do our part to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Our goal is to slow the number of new cases so that local resources can keep pace,” Kanoza said.

Clinton County’s first confirmed case was reported Monday, March 16.