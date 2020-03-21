Coronavirus cases climbing in Clinton and Essex Counties

Downtown Plattsburgh was looking fairly empty on Saturday, just hours after the third case of Coronavirus in Clinton County was announced on Friday night. A female in her 30’s is now in quarantine at her home, to limit further spread of the virus. Officials say that she contracted the virus after coming in direct contact with the second person confirmed to have the virus in Clinton County.

Many residents are following Governor Andrew Cuomo’s orders, to stay home unless necessary. Starting at 8 pm on Sunday, all non-essential businesses in the Empire State, must suspend their in-office operations. Leaving employees to either work from home, or not work at all.

But even in the face of a crisis, community needs still have to be taken care of, and Lake City Mayor Colin Read, has a plan to reduce the risk that workers face. “Those that do still have to come in contact with the public, for instance, to take care of some of their essential needs with regard to administration, or paying their bills, etc. We’re setting up drive-up, or glass protected ways to do that, following some of the best advice that the Clinton County Board of Health is providing us with at this time.”

The mayor has also called for upping the ante on social distancing, moving that from six feet to ten. “As you know we tend to be a little bit ahead of standards adopted elsewhere, but we think that’s the prudent thing to do.”

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital has been preparing for a while now, and although no one hopes to see the worst-case scenarios unfold, they say they’re ready for whatever comes their way. “We’re preparing for all scenarios. We’re preparing for, you know, surge capacity at multiple sites. And we’re preparing for how do we put together structures if we ever got to the way Italy gets. That’s our job,” says Dr. Wouter Rietsema, Vice President and member of Population Health and Information services for CVPH.

Although it may become difficult, infectious diseases doctor, Keith Collins, says nurses are up for the challenge. “Even though they are also worried for their own families, they are going above and beyond. And they know they got into medicine, they got into health care because they wanted to do what they are doing. And they’re going to be here for this community, I’ll tell you that.”

And officials in Essex County, have confirmed the area now has two more cases of Coronavirus, bringing their total to three cases as well. While we do not yet know where in Essex County these new patients live, we are told that they are a married couple, who both have a travel history. The pair are both self-quarantining at home.