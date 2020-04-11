COVID-19 cases continue to rise at St. Albans prison

A total of 32 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, and additional test results are still on the way.

Nine additional cases were reported Friday, but it’s unknown how many tests are still being analyzed. In total, 328 inmates and staff members were tested.

On Friday, Department of Corrections Interim Commissioner Jim Baker detailed the lengths taken to get tests out to laboratories.

“We had to make arrangements out-of-state, and we actually set up relays with police departments to run those all the way to Boston,” Baker said.

28 inmates have been moved to the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, which is currently operating as a medical surge facility for inmates with COVID-19. The other four remain quarantined at Northwest Correctional.



“We didn’t expect this number coming out of Northwest,” Baker said. “It was a big number, and we had to move very quickly last night to move the population out of St. Johnsbury and get this population over there.”



On Thursday, all Vermont prisons went into a full lockdown, but that was changed to a modified lockdown on Friday.

“A modified lockdown allows us to get inmates out of their cells in smaller groups so they can move around, get some exercise,” Baker said. “We have planned in some facilities to let them get some air, but we’re going to do that in small groups.”

The ACLU of Vermont has been urging Gov. Phil Scott to use his authority to expedite prison reductions. Executive Director James Lyall said the latest numbers from Northwest Correctional underscore their reasoning.



“This is a crisis, and Governor Scott is ultimately responsible for ensuring that more is done to protect the people who live and work in those prisons,” Lyall said. “We know that hours and days can make a huge difference. It’s frankly shocking and I think appalling to hear that even after this outbreak, there are no plans to expand testing to other prisons, not to test people until symptoms appear.”

Currently, widespread testing will only occur at a Vermont prison if an inmate or staff member test positive for COVID-19, or show symptoms. The remaining results from Northwest Correctional are expected soon.