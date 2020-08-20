COVID-19 outbreak investigated in Essex County, New York facility

Health leaders in Essex County, New York are now investigating an outbreak at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, in Elizabethtown.

The Health Department is reporting an additional 24 residents sickened with COVID-19; after announcing the county’s first death at the facility Tuesday. Two residents are also in the hospital.

“Our department realized the severity of risk at Essex Center and the very real potential for an expanding situation that has been realized today,” according to a release sent out Wednesday night.

According to the Health Department, there are two suspected positive cases in Elizabethtown, although we don’t know if those are connected to the outbreak.

Essex County has seen 111 total infections since the start of the pandemic, 62 people have recovered.