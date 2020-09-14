Vermont reports 16 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; New Hampshire case count rises to 7,700

Vermont reported 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the statewide count to 1,684. No new deaths were reported; one person is currently hospitalized for treatment.

State health officials say nearly 150,000 tests have been conducted since the pandemic broke out in March. More than 1,500 people have recovered and officials say 58 people have died in Vermont.

In New Hampshire, the Department of Health reported 81 new cases over the weekend, and two new deaths. The state reports nearly 7,700 cases of the coronavirus; 436 people have died. About 90 percent — 6,953 people — of those who tested positive have recovered; seven people are in the hospital for treatment.

Nationwide, as of Saturday, the US has seen nearly 6.5 million cases and 193,195 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control,

