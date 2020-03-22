Grocery store COVID-19 measures

With grocery stores among many on the front lines dealing with the Coronavirus, many have began implementing policies, from protecting vulnerable folks, to making sure their shelves don’t empty immediately. Although the Coronavirus has the ability to affect everyone, some of us are more vulnerable to it than others.

Stores like supermarkets have changed their hours, often setting aside a specific period of time for higher-risk groups to come in and shop with some peace of mind. And although that may takes away time from other shoppers, shoppers who spoke with us didn’t seem to mind.

“Its a nice gesture, I guess, to show that we’re tryna do the right thing by everybody,” says shopper Michael Dupee.

South Burlington resident Derek Morin says, “It helps them get into stores and places they need to do to live their normal lives when it’s the most sanitary for them.”

And in an effort to keep the shelves from going bare, grocery stores across the country are limiting the amount of an item that any one person can buy at a time. While some may find this troubling, all of the shoppers that spoke with us were very happy with those measures.

Morin says, “I think it’s a smart thing, helping the flow of products coming in. Cause with everything going on, there’s a lot of people stocking up for in case they’re quarantined for any reason.”

“I think it’s probably the best way to get through this where everybody’s going to get a chance to get what they need,” adds Dupee.

A spokesperson for Hannaford Supermarkets tells us,”our supply chain is healthy and resilient even with the unprecedented demand nationwide. The challenge is getting product delivered and on store shelves at a speed that matches this extraordinary demand. For high demand products (e.g. Toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and paper products, dairy, etc.), there may be purchase limits. We are working as quickly as possible to replenish specific high-demand items when a low inventory occurs. And, we are in close contact with our suppliers so that we can keep our shelves stocked and serve customers. It is important for all of us at this time to be mindful of other customers who also have needs. So to that end, we encourage customers to purchase what they need and leave some for others-doing so will help ensure others have access to those products too.”

Hannaford stores will open up early, and from 6 to 7 in the morning is the designated time for shoppers age 60 plus, or if you have a compromised immune system. The store’s regular hours have changed their new daily hours to 7 am until 9 pm, with some stores maintaining the 8 to 8 time frame.