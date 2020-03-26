Closings
Health officials: 35 new COVID-19 cases in Vermont; one more person has died

Coronavirus
FILE – Health officials test novel coronavirus samples. (NEXSTAR)

The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Vermont rose to 158, an increase of nearly three dozen since Wednesday and the largest one-day spike in new cases since the first positive test was reported March 7. .

One more person in Vermont has died, according to the latest figures from the Vermont Department of Health, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state to nine. No information was immediately available about the person who died.

At least six of the deaths were residents or patients of Burlington Health & Rehab, and officials say at least 14 residents and one staff member at the long-term care facility have tested positive.

Statewide, the number of people tested has topped 2,000.

The Health Department issued an advisory Thursday cautioning Vermonters against using non-approved drugs to treat COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not t approved any drugs specifically for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Also on Thursday, Sen. Patrick Leahy announced that Vermont will receive nearly $2 billion in support from a federal coronavirus relief package passed by the U.S. Senate.

Coronavirus Tracker: Charting the outbreak in Vermont and New Hampshire

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

