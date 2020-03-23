Three more have died at Burlington nursing home; more than a dozen residents have tested postive for COVID-19

Three more residents of a Burlington senior-care facility have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

That brings the number of people in Vermont with the virus who have died to five — all of whom were patients or residents of Burlington Health & Rehab, a long-term care facility on Pearl Street. As of Monday afternoon, 14 residents and one staff member at the facility have tested positive for the virus, said Health Commissioner Mark Levine.

“Unfortunately, this new coronavirus can be very serious, especially for vulnerable Vermonters, and we have seen long-term care facilities across the country struggle to contain the virus,” Levine said.

The Health Department’s latest figures show that the number of people statewide who have tested positive for the disease continues to rise daily, indicating more community transmission, Levine said. On Monday, the department reported that 75 people are confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus — that’s 23 more than a day earlier. More than 315 are currently being monitored for symptoms.

Levine said the department is beginning to receive test results from commercial laboratores, and that more positive cases are expected as that capacity increases. “That should surprise no one,” he said.