Jobless claims up in NH; epidemiologist sees early hopeful signs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist says early data suggest the state is starting to control the outbreak of COVID-19 but it’s important to continue community mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, unemployment claims continue to rise during the pandemic.

The U.S. Labor Department says more than 36,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, up nearly 5,000 from the previous week.

As of Thursday, 819 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. 21 people have died.