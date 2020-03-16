Burlington mayor declares state of emergency; Burlington bars, restaurants to close Tuesday

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger updated city residents on his adminstration’s response to the coronavirus.

Joined by Burlington Fire Chief Steven Locke, who is director of Burlington Emergency Management, Weinberger said all bars and restaurants in the city will close starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday for at least 24 hours.

Declaring a state of emergency, Weinberger said the city is suspending disconnections of municipal utility services until further notice, and will work to put together a relief package for workers and others impacted by the state and city’s response to the virus. Access to city buildings and many city services will be curtailed or suspended starting Wednesday.

“The City is taking further action because we are dealing with a global pandemic unlike any other that we have seen in modern times,” he said. “Around the world and the United States, we are seeing this virus spread at an almost exponential rate.

The city has already taken some steps to contain the spread of the virus, including asking all employees who can to work from home. The city opened an Emergency Operations Center at the police department over the weekend to coordinate the response and to ensure that essential services such as electric and water service, street maintenance, and emergency fire and police services aren’t disrupted.