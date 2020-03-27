Live: Governor’s news briefing on Vermont’s response to coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to discuss Thursday’s order closing K-12 schools for the rest of the academic year and the requirement for districts to implement continuity of learning plans for remote learning.

Scott had previously ordered PreK-12 schools closed from March 18 to April 6. The latest directive is the state’s latest effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Schools have been directed to develop more comprehensive plans for distance learning by April 13.

Scott said he recognizes that “it will be challenging for some schools to implement remote learning through the end of the year.”

