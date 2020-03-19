Live Updates: COVID-19 in the Champlain Valley

As of Wednesday, March 18, the Vermont Department of Health reports 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. On Thursday, March 19, officials in Clinton County, New York, reported a third confirmed case in the North Country.

The latest news and information on the coronavirus in the Champlain Valley, updated regularly.

Thursday, March 19

Posted: 12:17 p.m.

North Country COVID-19 cases at 3 after new Clinton County positive test reported

The Clinton County Health Department said it learned of the new case Wednesday evening. Department staff immediately began reaching out to anyone who may have had close contact with the infected person, who is isolated at home. Click here for the full story.

Wednesday, March 18

Posted: 11:24 p.m.

Inside UVM Medical Center’s drive-thru coronavirus test site

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise in Vermont, UVM Medical Center’s drive-thru testing site at the Champlain Valley Exposition is adapting to increasing demand.

On Wednesday, roughly 70 people were tested, more than three times the number of people who visited the location when it opened on Monday. Click here for the full story

Posted: 11:21 p.m.

UVM Medical Center tightens visitation policy amid coronavirus pandemic

The University of Vermont Medical Center is temporarily suspending patients visitation, closing some building entrances and screening everyone who enters the health network’s facilities and clinics to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new measures took effect Wednesday evening. Click here for the full story

Posted: 8:39 p.m.

Addison County reports first COVID-19 case in Middlebury

Addison County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 is a Middlebury resident who tested positive for the virus at Porter Medical Center’s drive-thru testing site. The hospital says the patient is quarantined at home. Click here for the full story

Posted: 7:18 p.m.

Family of Burlington nursing home resident with COVID-19 worried about spread of disease

Officials at the 126-bed Burlington Health & Rehabilitation Center say they are taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the disease on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, relatives say they are worried about the facility’s ability to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. One man, who did not want to be named to protect his relative’s privacy, said he feels helpless to protect his 95-year-old mother from the disease. Click here for the full story.

Posted: 7:10 p.m.

North Country officials concerned about resources; Essex County reports first COVID-19 case

Officials in Essex County, New York, have confirmed the county’s first case of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Essex County Health Department, the person was tested at Adirondack Medical Health Center in Friday. The person is now quarantined at their home. Click here for the full story.

Posted: 6:13 p.m.

Vermont officials offer details on “essential” child care, school meal programs

Gov. Phil Scott’s orders shutting down Vermont schools and licensed child care facilities to help contain the spread of coronavirus took effect Wednesday.

At a press conference, Scott detailed guidelines to encourage child care for essential personnel, such as health care providers, first responders, National Guard members who have been activated, and state employees working on the state’s reponse. The governor said the list of essential personnel will be updated.

Posted: 11:26 a.m

Levine: 19 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont

At Wednesday’s press conference, Health Commissioner Mark Levine updated reporters on the number of confirmed cases of COVID_19 in Vermont. He said more than 600 people had been tested, and hundreds of others have been or are currently being monitored for symptoms.

Here’s the breakdown as of March 18:

