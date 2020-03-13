Live: Vermont officials offer update on coronavirus response

Gov. Phil Scott and state health officials will outline the state’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus before taking questions from reporters.

Two people in Vermont have been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus; one, a 70-year-old man from Chittenden County, is in intensive care at UVM Medical Center. The hospital says two others with symptoms are being treated, but offered no details on their status. Another 212 people are currently being monitored by the Department of Health.

Stephen Leffler, UVM Medical Center president and chief operating officer, said Thursday that the hospital has been preparing for a coronavirus outbreak for several weeks. He said that while 80 percent of people infected will have only mild symptoms, everyone should assume they will come in contact with the virus.

UVM officials discuss latest case, preparations for wider outbreak

“All of us should be very confident there are other cases out in our community right now,” Leffler said. “You should assume when you’re going out and about now that you are being exposed.“

You can also watch special coverage on both WVNY/Local 22 and WFFF/Local 44.