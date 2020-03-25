Vermont State Police say they expect residents will follow statewide stay-at-home order

WATERBURY, Vt. – The Vermont Department of Public Safety and Vermont State Police has issued guidance to local police departments on how to enforce of Gov. Phil Scott’s stay-at-home order on Wednesday.

Enforcement of the order will be handled primarily through education and voluntary compliance. If officers observe or are made aware of people violating the order, they’ve been encouraged to remind the offender of the order’s requirements and to assess their willingness to voluntarily comply.

Scott said on Wednesday that he expects the vast majority of residents to comply.

“I have tremendous faith in Vermonters’ shared ability to follow these directives in order to save lives, and to support each other and their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Vermont is a small state with close-knit communities known for looking out for the wellbeing of our neighbors. When we tell people to stay home to save lives, I’m confident Vermonters will do the right thing.”

Vermont State Police said the order doesn’t close roads, establish roadblocks or checkpoints, or give troopers the authority to initiate motor vehicle stops or detain people for questioning about their travel.

“Vermonters are really coming together to heed the orders that have been issued to date,” said Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling. “We expect the same will happen with this additional order. We believe that education and voluntary compliance is the key as Vermonters unite during this difficult time.”