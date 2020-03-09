Local Vermont school closed due to Coronavirus concerns

Williston Central School and Allen Brook School in Williston will be closed Monday, March 9th due to concerns of the Coronavirus.

In a letter sent to parents, school officials say a staff member traveled to an out of state hotel over February break. It was later determined “that multiple positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed with guests who stayed at the same hotel”

The letter states that the staff member has been self-quarantining, but has experienced cold-like symptoms.

Although it has not been confirmed if the staff member has COVID-19, school officials say the decision to close school Monday was out of an abundance of caution.