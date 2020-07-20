More suspected false positives found in Manchester, VT area

The Vermont Department of Health had new information Sunday about the potential coronavirus cluster in the Manchester area that it’s been watching closely of late.

The agency now reports that 63 people in the vicinity have had positive antigen tests since July 10. Antigen tests are usually used for rudimentary screenings. They’re cheaper and faster than PCR tests, the standard method of detecting an active infection. However, antigen tests are also much less sensitive than PCR tests, which makes them much less reliable.

Thirty-five of those 63 people in the Manchester area have since been re-tested with PCR tests, and only two actually had COVID-19. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that while an investigation is still underway, the other results appear to have been false positives.