New Hampshire expands testing; reopening guidelines coming

State officials say New Hampshire hopes to be testing 1,500 people per day for the coronavirus in the coming weeks.

A program to test long term care facility workers in two counties is expanding statewide, and five new testing sites for the general public are being set up. While a doctor’s referral will still be necessary, health care providers now are being advised to recommend testing for anyone with even slight symptoms of COVID-19.

“The goal is to make it as easy as possible to test residents close to home and ensure that a more complete and comprehensive map of COVID throughout the state is available, not just in the counties but really working to identify additional potentials for community based transmission,” Gov. Sununu said.

The five new testing sites will include locations in Claremont, Lancaster and Plymouth.

Meanwhile, Gov. Chris Sununu says a task force on reopening the economy will start making recommendations by the end of the week.