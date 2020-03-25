New Hampshire seeks volunteers, stay-at-home order resisted

Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist, announces the state’s first case of the new COVID-19 virus on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Concord, N.H. Chan was joined at the news conference by members of the state’s Congressional delegation, from left: U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Chan, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, and Gov. Chris Sununu. (AP Photo/Holly Ramer)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is seeking volunteers, both medical and non-medical, who can help deal with surging cases of the new coronavirus in the state.

As of Tuesday night, seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported, 108 in total. There are 21 positive cases in Grafton County. On Monday, the state’s first death was reported, a man from Hillsborough County who had multiple underlying health issues, according to officials.

Volunteers needed include licensed, as well as retired, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, administrative, transportation, information technology, and security professionals.

They can register online at www.nhresponds.org, a site that was created to get help with emergency situations following 9/11.

Also, Gov. Chris Sununu said the coronavirus situation in New Hampshire doesn’t yet warrant a stay-at-home order, he said, “We’re not there today.”