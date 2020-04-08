NH Gov. Sununu creates office to oversee virus-related relief funds

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is creating a new office to oversee New Hampshire’s share of the federal relief and stimulus funds related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sununu said Tuesday the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery will be similar to the office of economic stimulus Democratic Gov. John Lynch created in 2009.

The announcement came as the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation said New Hampshire community health centers have been awarded an additional $6.8 million to support their response to the virus.

Nearly 750 people in New Hampshire have tested positive and 13 have died.