NH shopping malls open, lawmakers make spending suggestions

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says he won’t hesitate to shut down shopping malls again if safety guidelines aren’t followed.

Monday was the first day that nonessential retail stores, hair salons and golf courses could reopen in New Hampshire under new rules aimed at preventing spread of the coronavirus.

Among those reopening were Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua, the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester and the Merrimack Premium Outlets.

Meanwhile, lawmakers advising Sununu on spending the state’s $1.25 billion in coronavirus relief aid made their first recommendations Monday.

Together with the $255 million Sununu already has spent, the recommendations from the bipartisan legislative advisory board would account for about half the total the state must spend by Dec. 31.

The largest recommended portion is for health care, with $100,000 for hospitals, $20 million for long-term care facilities and $40 million for other providers.

As of Monday, 3,160 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 89 from the previous day. There have been at least 133 coronavirus-related deaths in the state.