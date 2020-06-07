No COVID-19 deaths in our region Saturday, but more than 20 new patients

There were once again no newly-reported deaths from COVID-19 anywhere in our region Saturday, but there are more than 20 new cases.

Nineteen of them are in Vermont. The state Department of Health said 13 of the 19 patients are in Chittenden County, with three in Windsor County and one each in Addison County, Rutland County and Windham County. This brings the Green Mountain State to 1,049 cases; 888 people have recovered, while 55 have died.

Grafton County, New Hampshire has two new cases, while Sullivan County does not have any. Their totals are 77 patients and 20 patients, respectively, with each county experiencing one death. The Granite State reported five new deaths Saturday for a total of 283. Nearly two-thirds of the 5,019 people in New Hampshire who’ve had the virus are now feeling better.

In our coverage area within New York’s North Country, health experts in Clinton County and Essex County had no new information to share on Saturday. However, Franklin County officials say they now have 19 confirmed patients, all but two of whom have recovered.