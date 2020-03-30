Non-essential businesses in New York to remain closed until at least April 15

FILE – In this March 13, 2020, file photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, in New Rochelle, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has extended by two weeks his sweeping order shutting down non-essential businesses in the state. The new date of April 15 will also apply to non-essential state employees who have ordered to work and to all non-essential gatherings.

Cuomo said that while New York now has nearly 60,000 cases of coronavirus, he believes the virus has not yet reached its apex in the state. On several occasions this week, the governor mentioned that he was expecting the apex to arrive within the next two to three weeks.