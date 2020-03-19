North Country COVID-19 cases at 3 after new Clinton County positive test reported

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Clinton County, New York.

The Clinton County Health Department said it learned of the new case Wednesday evening. Department staff immediately began reaching out to anyone who may have had close contact with the infected person, who is isolated at home.

“This brings the total number ofconfmned cases in Clinton County to two wifh another case in Essex County,” said John Kanoza, Clintonn County director of Public Health. “While not unexpected, these local confined cases should remind us how important it is to follow the recommended steps, such as social distancing, to preven illness and contain the spread of COVID-19.

Erin Streiff, director of Health Care Services for the Clinton County Health Department, said people who believe they may have had contact with a person with COVID-19 or who exhibit symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath should remain at home

“Stopping or slowing the spread of COVID-19 can save lives,” she said. “With or without testing, there are steps we can take.”