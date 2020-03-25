Northeast Kingdom preparing to handle surge of Coronavirus cases

Officials in Vermont are beginning to look ahead at future sites in case the state reaches bed capacity in hospitals. It’s made for a lot of changes, at a local campus.

Despite only having one case of Coronavirus in Caledonia County, health officials are doing their part to get prepared before the worst hits. Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in Saint Johnsbury, is beginning to look at spots where they can house overflow patients, or house patients separately to lower the risk of transmission.

“We’re looking at buildings on our our campus. We actually own quite a few of the buildings here, we have some of our offices, that are housed here on campus. We’re also looking at other spaces in our hospital, where we can relocate some of our in patient beds,” said Laurel Ruggles, Public Information Officer at NVRH.

Now usually this campus is teeming with students, however they’ve all been told that they need to leave by the end of the day today. As Vermont Emergency Management has contacted the school saying that they may need to use school facilities for community care needs.

As students have been clearing out their rooms, packing up and preparing to leave campus. I caught up with a senior who was here on campus, to hear what he had to think about his final days on campus.

“Its just very shocking as a whole, I completely understand that we have to abide by the state mandates and what the government and the health department is telling us. But it’s just a big shock, one day we were just in classes a few weeks ago, and then all of the sudden, we’re being asked to leave campus. So its just very shocking and very abrupt”, says NVU senior, Alex DaSilva.

“Its been tough to say goodbye to people, I’ve been going around saying talking to people, enjoying our last moments together here on campus”, says DaSilva.

I was told by NVU’s Marketing Director Sylvia Plumb, that these scenarios may involve gyms and residents halls on both NVU campuses. They have no timeline at the moment. Plumb says that NVU stands ready to assist both their communities, and the state of Vermont.