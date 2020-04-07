Northwest State Correctional in “full lockdown,” staff members test positive

After two more staff members at Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton tested positive for COVID-19, the facility is now in a full lockdown.

The latest staffer was at the facility on Friday, April 3.

Earlier Monday, the Dept. of Corrections said the same facility was in a moderate lockdown after another staffer had tested negative, but due to the person’s symptoms, a second test was done. As of Monday night, that test came back positive. This person was last at work March 23, but began to show symptoms on March 28.

Inmates will remain in their cells, with meals and medications being brought to them. Movement will be restricted.

The Department now has a total of four staffers with positive test results.