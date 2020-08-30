One new COVID-19 death at Essex Center Saturday, 15 new cases in our region

The Vermont Departmemt of Health wrote that the Green Mountain State had 15 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Eight of them were in Chittenden County. Addison County and Windham County each had two, while Caledonia, Rutland and Windsor Counties each had one. Out of more than 130,000 total tests since the pandemic began, 1,605 have been positive. Fifty-eight Vermonters have died; 1,413 people have recovered.

There were no new infections in our New Hampshire coverage area, which is Grafton County and Sullivan County. They remained at 113 and 47 cases, respectively, with one death in each county. The Granite State had 30 new cases, making 7,246 positives out of more than 207,000 tests. Of New Hampshire’s patients, 6,571 have recovered. The state also had no new deaths on Saturday; the death toll remained at 432 people.

In New York, Essex County had no new cases, but health experts reported another death of a resident of the Essex Center for Rehab and Healthcare in Elizabethtown. Six people have now died since the outbreak at the nursing home was discovered less than two weeks ago. Franklin County had no new patients; the total there remained at 53 patients, all but one of whom has recovered. Clinton County did not offer a case update on Saturday.