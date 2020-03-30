New Hampshire reports third virus death; update on Vermont response due Monday

A third person who tested positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire has died, health officials reported Sunday.

The victim was a woman in her 60s from Rockingham County who had underlying health issues, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The department recorded 44 additional cases Sunday, bringing the total for the Granite State to 258.

The Vermont Department of Health reported two dozen new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 235. A total of 12 people have died. Gov. Phil Scott’s office has scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday.

In New York’s North Country, state officials report one new patient in Clinton County Sunday for a total of 13 so far. Essex County health experts say their county has five cases, while Franklin County has two new cases Sunday for a total of six.