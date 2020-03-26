One load at a time, Vermont soap maker helps local nonprofits through the coronavirus

WINOOSKI, Vt. – Across the nation, businesses are adapting production lines to make masks and other medical equipment used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. But in Vermont, one company is pitching in by doing what they’ve always done – making soap.

Twincraft Skincare ships products from their manufacturing facilities in Winooski and Essex to over 140 personal care brands including Unilever, Loreal and Lululemon. Since the virus outbreak, the company has focused its efforts on getting soap into the hands of Vermont non-profits.

“If you need bar soap, if you need liquid soap, we’ll deliver it,” said Michele Asch, the company’s spokesperson. “We’ve been delivering to shelters, food shelves, organizations that have created extra beds in case the hospitals get overcrowded. Our emphasis right now is getting soap donations to Vermont organizations that are helping Vermonters.”

Twincraft’s 208 employees have delivered at least ten cars filled with boxes of soap to local organizations. The effort builds off of the company’s partnership with the Clean the World Foundation, a global nonprofit that’s already processed about 1.5 million bars of soap in response to COVID-19. Most of that was made from excess soap in manufacturing lines that might’ve otherwise gone to a landfill.

“It’s sustainable and it gets soap into people’s hands that really need it, both in the United States and around the world,” Asch said. “Last year was our first year partnering with them, and we delivered 250,000 pounds of soap.”

With their local and global donation efforts needed more than ever, Asch signaled that won’t change any time soon.

“I’d like to use this opportunity to say to any nonprofits – get in touch with us, and we’ll make sure you get soap,” Asch said. “Our goal is really just to load ’em up and take them.”