Outbreak linked to Winooski grows to 62; just one in 5 showed symptoms

(AP) — Vermont health officials say the outbreak of COVID-19 that began in the city of Winooski has grown to 62 cases, including nine in the adjoining city of Burlington and five in other communities.

During the regular Monday COVID-19 briefing, Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that 38 are adults, 16 are children with a median age of 21. There have been no reports of hospitalizations or deaths. Levine said that only one in five of the infected individuals showed any symptoms.

Officials say the outbreak is confined to “one social network of families,” but they have been reluctant to provide more details, citing confidentiality concerns.

Levine said the new cases do not come as a surprise; health officials have significantly increased testing, he said, which would naturally lead to more cases.

“I want to emphasize again that this can happen anywhere,” he said.