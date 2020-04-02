Outbreak Response Team in Vermont deployed to 8 facilities with COVID-19 cases

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Vermont has deployed an Outbreak Response Team to eight nursing homes, or senior living communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement came during Gov. Phil Scott’s Wednesday news conference.

All of them are in the greater Burlington area; Burlington Health and Rehab, The Residence at Quarry Hill in South Burlington, Pinecrest at Essex, Birchwood Terrace Rehab and Healthcare in Burlington, Taft Farms Senior Living Community in Williston, Lancaster at O’Brien Farm in South Burlington, Shelburne House in Williston and UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice in Colchester.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says this shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

“We’re behind many states in terms of the number of facilities, thank goodness, that have had a case, but this is something that we’re going to be seeing as an increased trend,” Dr. Levine said.

On Wednesday, LOCAL 22 & LOCAL 44 received a statement from Birchwood Terrace confirming seven residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Officials say they are also waiting on several other test results.

“This is a very difficult time for facilities like ours, and we are working with UVM Medical Center and the Health Department to identify any other patients or staff who may have been exposed to the virus,” said Birchwood Terrace Executive Director Alecia DiMario. “The health and safety of our residents and staff is our number one priority. We are testing affected residents to help ensure their health, and we will continue to be proactive and vigilant in curtailing spread of the virus.”

At Burlington Health and Rehab, the first reported cluster in Vermont, Dr. Levine says every patient and staff member is being tested “as we speak.”

Levine says the Outbreak Response Team will be in charge of infection control, and isolation and contact tracing.