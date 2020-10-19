BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) — Oxbow High School in Bradford was closed for the weekend for deep cleaning after a staff member tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The superintendent says no students were determined to be close contacts and so there is no need for further testing in the school or among students. Contact tracing is underway.
The state has had just under 1,950 coronavirus cases so far. Meanwhile, outdoor search and rescue teams are seeing more calls for services, and experts are attributing that to more people getting outdoors during pandemic.
More headlines
- Four things we know about Thursday’s final Trump-Biden presidential debate
- New York plastic bag ban goes into effect statewide
- Oxbow High in Bradford undergoes deep cleaning after staffer tests positive for coronavirus
- Hockey broadcast legend Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick to retire
- Trump: Biden will ‘listen to the scientists’ if elected