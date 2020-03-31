Vermont officials monitoring virus outbreak at Essex senior complex after two deaths

Vermont health officials are now tracking an outbreak of coronavirus at a 55-and-older apartment complex in Essex after deaths were reported over the weekend.

At a news briefing Monday, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said one of the deaths at Pinecrest at Essex was a resident. The other victim was described as the signifcant other of a staff member.

A total of 12 people in Vermont have died since the outbreak began. At least six deaths were residents or patients at Burlington Health & Rehab, a long-term care facility.

“The health department has been very involved over the last five to six days with its basic work that it does in all of these outbreak situations,” Levine said Monday

Levine said the Health Department is advising Pinecrest residents to stay out of common rooms, such as the laundry and mail rooms. He said those who have had contact with the initial case has been isolated and have been told to contact their doctor if they develop symptoms

“The major issue in buildings like this, as opposed to living in your own home, are that there are now congregate settings in those buildings” said Levine. “Other places where you have health care workers in contact with people, not just an independent living situation and that becomes a bit of a different equation.”

Levine said there is no plans yet to test everyone at Pinecrest.