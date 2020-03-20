Plattsburgh mayor on COVID-19: ‘We are prepared for the long haul’

PLATTSBURGH, NY- A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Clinton County, New York. According to the Clinton County Health Department, the second case is not connected to the first case. Citing information from the county health department, city staff members are reaching out to anyone who may have come in contact with the second patient.

As the situation continues to evolve, Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read is doing what he can to help stop the spread.

“Obviously we are prepared for the long haul in this,” said Mayor Read.

Mayor Colin Read said it’s important to take action in the lake city because the rest of Clinton County has a much lower population density.

“So, because of that we expect a lot more concentration of people congregation here we have the hospital, we have the university, we have the government buildings, we have churches and all these various services that tend to concentrate people here,” said Read.

The mayor explained how the vast majority of counties in New York State are now afflicted, including all the counties up and down the north way. Clinton County has two confirmed cases. Essex County currently has one.

On Wednesday, Mayor Read ordered all non-essential employees to work from home if possible.

“We’ve since obtained and will be using 50 licensees that allow them access to their work computers from home,” said Read.

All city departments will be operating on an appointment-only basis.

“We do have individuals that are coming to the office periodically to check on mail to retrieve some files,” said Read. And to deal with anyone in the public who simply doesn’t have access to go through the mail or email or etc.”

The mayor said he will continue to inform the community and take necessary precautions.

“A few days ago I said it was doubling every couple of days,” stated Read. “It seems to be doubling about every day now.”

The mayor said any meetings will be available online and streamed on YouTube.

Officials want to remind everyone that now is the time to practice social distancing and hand washing.

For more information on the city of Plattsburgh efforts, click here. For New York State updates, click here.