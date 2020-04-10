Quarantine in effect at Plattsburgh elderly housing complex with five COVID-19 cases

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Residents of an elderly apartment complex at 46 Flynn Avenue staffed by the Plattsburgh Housing Authority were placed under quarantine Thursday evening after five people associated with the apartments tested positive for COVID-19.

The property houses 69 elderly residents age 50 or older in 60 apartments. Along with the Plattsburgh Housing Authority, it is staffed by various home health aides. They were onsite Thursday evening to assist residents.

“This is the first instance in our region of a breakout of COVID-19 at one of our many homes for the elderly,” said Mayor Colin Read. “Of course, this occurrence is what has gravely concerned us all, given the challenges the COVID-19 virus can present to those sixty years of age or older.”

Read has reached out to Mark Hamilton, director of the Plattsburgh Housing Authority, to pledge support in limiting the spread of COVID-19 at the complex. He also added that a test shortage is hindering the city’s ability to protect residents.

“These heroes need every possible tool to protect us, and we need to continue to do all the things we can to protect our health care professionals as they work so tirelessly to keep us safe,” Read said.

Plattsburgh’s police and fire chiefs are currently working on protocols to identify risks for each of the city’s elderly housing facilities and rolling out an educational campaign for each.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to every resident in the Flynn buildings, and we have faith that they are in the very best care of our public health experts at the Clinton County Health Department,” Read said.