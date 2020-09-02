Rapid testing and staffing help, planned for Essex Center in NY

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. – Rapid testing and federal assistance is on its way to Essex Center in Elizabethtown, New York.

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office said the congresswoman had a federal team, from the Quality Improvement Organization, (QIO) visit the facility last week.

Following the group’s recommendations, family members should expect some changes.

Doctors will be on site more, and additional staff is coming.

The Medical Director is now onsite at least once a week, the Nurse Practitioner onsite presence has increased to several times a week, and the tele-health visits will continue

Working with the local health department to identify solutions to the housing cohorting recommendations for external staff brought in to assist.

No new admissions.

“I am very grateful to our hardworking local public health officials and CMS personnel for responding to my request to help mitigate this critical situation. My prayers are with the affected Essex Center residents, their families, and the staff as they work on the frontlines,” Rep. Stefanik wrote.

On Tuesday, six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Essex County; one is a resident, three are contacts and two are not related to the outbreak.

In total, 46 residents and 30 staffers have reported positive cases. There are six deaths connected to the outbreak.