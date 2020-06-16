Red Cross will test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

It could indicate if the donor’s immune system has previously produced antibodies to the coronavirus.

The test used by the Red Cross, is authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

According to the Red Cross, it hopes testing for antibodies will let donors know whether they may have been exposed to coronavirus. But, a positive antibody test result does not confirm an infection.

Those who donate blood through the Red Cross can find out their results through the organization’s app.

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” said Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services. “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

